Bills Captain Reid Ferguson Responds to Drug Test Order From NFL

It is standard operating procedure in the NFL ... but that doesn't mean there aren't weird or embarrassing coincidences when it comes to the league's post-game random drug test orders.

Weird. Embarrassing. Or hilarious, in the eyes of Reid Ferguson, the Buffalo Bills' long-snapper and team captain, who following the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving found a note in his locker issued to him via the league office ...

And ordering him to take a drug test.

And yes, it's all "random.'' But Ferguson and others seem to be aware that the note comes after the usually low-profile Ferguson - who by his very job definition is supposed to go unnoticed - was pulled into the public spotlight by kicker Tyler Bass, who gave his teammate a national shoutout after Bass made the game-winning field goal in front of a world-wide TV audience.

“The more experience I have, the more times I kick and the more situations I’ve been through, I’m able to kind of get back to my baseline and kind of reset,” Bass said. “I have Reid Ferguson, who is an amazing snapper. I have Sam Martin, a great, phenomenal holder.

"I have them I can lean on and trust them and that helps me get to where I need to be.''

Bass needed something to lean on after having missed an extra point on Buffalo’s go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, a gaffe that put the Josh Allen-led Bills in desperation position ... but also put Bass in position to win it when he nailed a 45-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the game.

“They have my back,” Bass said of Ferguson and the rest. “That’s something I’m super grateful for. It feels amazing. Coach always preaches, 'Do your 1/11th' and that’s all I try to focus on every day, every week. I was able to go out and do my 1/11th and help my team win.''

And Ferguson did his, as well ... and shortly thereafter, Twitter emojis or not, had to also "do his part'' for the league.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.