Bills Josh Allen - 'The Will Ferrell of QBs!' - TD Pass to Lead Dolphins

“Josh Allen,'' Von Miller said, "is like the Will Ferrell of quarterbacks… He’s so lighthearted, he doesn’t take anything serious.” But the start of Dolphins at Bills is very serious.

A Josh Allen comp? That's a tough one.

How many big-armed QBs are also elusive, daring and powerful runners while checking in at 6-5 and 237 pounds?

Buffalo Bills teammate Von Miller has that comp.

“Josh,'' Miller said, "is like the Will Ferrell of quarterbacks… He’s so lighthearted, he doesn’t take anything serious.”

Oh. Different kind of comp.

This much is for certain: Early on in the "Saturday Showdown'' with the Miami Dolphins at Allen's Bills, the snow is plowed and the intensity is there. ...

And Allen's toss to Quintin Morris gives Buffalo a 7-3 lead early.

On a recent episode of "The Herd'' with Colin Cowherd, Miller - out for the season with his injured knee but still plugged in and having fun in so many ways - was asked about some similarities between his last team, the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, and his current team, the Super Bowl-hopeful Bills. And he was then asked about his current quarterback, Allen, and Miller made it clear that there is a level of uniqueness there.

That's good for some laughs.

At the same time, the 10-3 Bills holding off those chasing them as they attempt to own the all-important first seed is serious business. Here, as the first quarter closes, Allen has done his part.

Seriously.

