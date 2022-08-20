WATCH: Zack Moss Stampedes Denver, Scores Again for Bills

The Buffalo Bills' aerial antics have perhaps hidden something more terrifying: a three-headed rushing attack headlined by seasoned young veterans and an exciting rookie newcomer.

James Cook and Zack Moss earned 53 of the 78 yards necessary for the Bills to score their third touchdown of a Week 2 preseason visit from the Denver Broncos, with Moss earning the final punch with a one-yard score that gave Buffalo what was then a 21-6 lead.

It was technically Moss third visit to Highmark Stadium's end zone on the afternoon: he previously put Buffalo up 14-3 on another one-yard push on their previous possession and a three-yard tally one play before was wiped out by an offensive penalty.

Cook, the touted collegiate national champion and second-round rookie out of Georgia, set the Bills up with a 19-yard run that put them at the cusp of Denver territory and also put them at the doorstep of the end zone with a 12-yard reception from Keenum. United with the 39 yards from starter Devin Singletary, Buffalo rushers each had four carries in the first half and torched Denver for 96 yards, good for an eight-yard average attempt. Moss took care of the scoring while Singletary earned the individual yardage lead over Cook by a single yard.

While Buffalo is well known for the passing and rushing antics of Allen, who helped push the Bills to the fifth-best rushing tally in the league last season, the development of this triumvirate on the ground will certainly be something to watch.

Buffalo leads Denver 28-6 at the halftime break.