'Rhodes Closed' in Buffalo: Should Bills Sign Veteran CB?

Will the Bills consider adding a former All-Pro to their secondary?

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with uncertainty in the cornerback's room and worked to solve that problem by selecting Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam in the first round of the NFL Draft.

While the team will get star corner Tre'Davious White back from injury, it's not a guarantee that he'll return to the Pro Bowl form he showcased prior to getting hurt.

Thus, with the team looking to continue building depth in the secondary, the pre-training camp free agency pool is a good place to start. One player still available is former All-Pro corner Xavier Rhodes, who starred for the Minnesota Vikings before spending the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Pro Football Focus, signing Rhodes is the one acquisition the Bills should make before training camp.

The Bills have All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White coming off a torn ACL, and 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam is projected to start on the other side of the field with Taron Johnson in the slot. Buffalo lacks veteran depth at cornerback, and Rhodes, 32, was still effective over the past two seasons, generating a 74.8 coverage grade. - PFF's Doug Kyed

Rhodes, 32, has started all of the 120 games he's appeared in across the past eight seasons, and has three Pro Bowl nods to his name. Last season, the former Florida State star posted 39 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception in 16 games. Rhodes battled calf and hamstring injuries down the stretch in 2021, but still proved to be a capable cover corner over his two seasons with the Colts.

With veterans reporting to camp on July 23, the Bills will get a chance to evaluate their secondary before making a final decision on Rhodes - and that evaluation might land them on a decision to lean on prized rookie Kaiir Elam, who is already at camp.

But as far as vet help?

While Rhodes may not be the same player he once was, his experience and veteran presence would be a valuable addition to a Bills secondary largely filled with unknowns.

