Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills Ex Marshawn Lynch Arrested for DUI

Lynch, who retired in 2019, spent seven total seasons in Buffalo.

Marshawn Lynch, the colorful former Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks star running back, was arrested on Tuesday by Las Vegas police on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas BLVD) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” the police said in a statement. “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

Lynch was pulled over at 7:25 AM after police observed him driving erratically over curbs near the intersection of Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The arrest comes just hours after Lynch was announced by the Seahawks as a special correspondent to the team producing creative content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is the second time Lynch has been arrested for a DUI dating back to a 2012 California arrest. That case was eventually settled with Lynch pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Lynch, who retired in 2019, spent seven total seasons in Buffalo, playing in 45 games and rushing for 2,765 yards and 17 touchdowns on 687 carries. 

Lynch spent the bulk of his time in Seattle, over two different stints, playing in 83 games and starting 77 of those games while rushing for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns on 1,469 carries. He also had 1,309 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. 

He also played two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

645E9601-288A-4293-AF58-CD333C84C454
News

Bills QB Josh Allen (Jokingly) Hazes CB Kaiir Elam: 'Stupid Rookie'

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
josh allen lamar
News

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
BF86A66D-4C43-4469-910E-7E5717BE697D
News

'Futuristic' Bills QB Josh Allen Praised By Rams DT Aaron Donald

By Mike D'Abate9 hours ago
miller obj
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Asking Von Miller About Bills Locker

By Mike FisherAug 8, 2022 8:06 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (right) tries to elude Washington's Landon Collins.
News

Bills' Stefon Diggs Top-3 WR? Cooper Kupp Has the Answer

By Matthew RyanAug 7, 2022 7:10 PM EDT
christian benford
News

Bills Camp: Can This Rookie CB Make a Difference?

By Timm HammAug 7, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
3DB234DF-76B5-416F-848B-905464B26AC1
News

Buffalo Bills Sign FB Reggie Gilliam

By Bills Central StaffAug 7, 2022 9:41 AM EDT
red helmet bills
News

Seeing Red: QB Josh Allen Tricks Buffalo Bills Fans with 'New' Helmet

By Mike FisherAug 7, 2022 8:10 AM EDT