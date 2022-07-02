Bills Owner Kim Pegula ‘Progressing' After Health Scare

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the statement reads. “We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.''

The health of Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula seems to have taken a turn for the better.

After being placed in an ICU in Florida in the wake of suffering an “unexpected health issue,” and undergoing treatments for said issue since June 14, the Pegulas released a statement saying that she is doing well.

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Kim, added more positive news while in Wimbledon, where she is competing in the biggest tennis tournament of the year. According to The Buffalo News, Jessica confirms that her mom is doing better, which is why she felt comfortable enough to partake in the Wimbledon tournament.

“If she wasn’t doing well, I probably wouldn’t have come,” Jessica said. “I flew out Wednesday last week, and within the time she was in really good condition where I felt like everything was fine, and I felt like my family had everything under control. She’s progressing and she’s been doing rehab. I felt comfortable coming here.”

Pegula is the CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Together with her husband, Terry, the two purchased the Buffalo Sabres in 2011. Three years later in 2014, they purchased the Bills, and Kim became the first woman to own both an NHL and NFL franchise.