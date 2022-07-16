Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills Ex Richie Incognito Retires After Controversial NFL Career

Incognito penned a letter to fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, his final team, announcing the news.

Controversial offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who was with the Buffalo Bills in two stints that included an impressive Pro Bowl run, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Incognito penned a letter to fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, his final team, announcing the news.

"I've dealt with injuries the last two years I never had before in my career,'' wrote Incognito, who played in just two games in the last two seasons. "My body told me it was time, and I knew I was ready to hang them up. And though some in my inner circle might not believe me – I'm ready. There's no turning back."

Incognito, 39, played 14 seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the St. Louis Rams as a third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Incognito's college resume included an assortment of suspensions and a trio of assault charges and he was dismissed from two different college programs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Some of those issues continued in the pros. He was claimed by the Bills after the Rams released him following a sideline argument with the St. Louis coach. He played three games with the Bills during the 2009 season, and then joined the Miami Dolphins, where he eventually made the Pro Bowl but was also suspended by the Dolphins indefinitely after allegedly bullying teammate Jonathan Martin in a controversy that reportedly included a racist message.

Incognito returned to the NFL in 2015 and qualified for three straight Pro Bowls as a member of the Bills. Following the 2017 NFL season, he said he was retiring, so the Bills released him ... after which came a series of behavioral incidents, including Incognito being arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot people at a funeral home in Arizona.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he hasn't decided whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
News

Bills QB Josh Allen Named NFL’s ‘Scariest Player’

By Matthew Ryan1 hour ago
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds.
News

Make or Break? 5 Bills With Something To Prove

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
Josh Allen and the Bills struggled once again against Jacksonville.
News

Would No Super Bowl Mean Failure for Bills?

By Matthew RyanJul 14, 2022
DB2C4634-905E-4775-BEAA-8E3A2D1BF1AC
News

Bills Training Camp Tickets Snafu: Demand High, Supply Scarce

By Mike D'AbateJul 14, 2022
OJ Howard press conference
News

New O.J. Howard in Buffalo?: 'Best Version of Himself'

By Logan MacdonaldJul 14, 2022
Bills receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates touchdown against Green Bay Packers in preseason game.
News

Bills WR Gabriel Davis: 'Primed for Bigger Role'?

By Matthew RyanJul 13, 2022
Mario Addison wasn't as effective as the Bills hoped he'd be last season.
News

Bills Reinventing Ways to Win With Pass Rush

By Logan MacdonaldJul 13, 2022
F7598249-6184-4A1F-B841-6F484E04D441
News

Alpha Brothers: Stefon, Trevon Diggs Share Elite Status

By Mike D'AbateJul 12, 2022