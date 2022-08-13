Skip to main content

WATCH: Bills Take Lead On Turnover

The Bills turned the tables on the Colts in a game of turnovers.

A Bear came up big for the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard - who starred at Baylor - scored the first touchdown of a hopeful season in Buffalo, taking back a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles 69 yards in their preseason opener. 

The fumble was forced by Bills' second-year end Carlos Basham, who ended Foles' first possession of the game in the rudest of fashions with a sack. Bernard, a first-team All-Big 12 Conference nominee chosen 89th overall in last spring's draft, then handled the rest with essentially an open-field run to daylight.

It allowed Buffalo to potentially turn the tide of Saturday's game, one where any kind of offensive momentum was delayed due to three turnovers. A Case Keenum interception to Colts' safety Rodney McLeod set up Indianapolis' only touchdown. However, the Bills' defense, primarily working with backups, has risen to the occasion and kept a majority of Indianapolis starters, including new quarterback Matt Ryan, out of the end zone. 

Buffalo continued to harass Foles upon his entry: on the ensuing possession, linebacker Jaquan Johnson, fresh off a big tackle on a goal-line stand, took back a Foles pass 32 yards into Colts territory. Alas for Buffalo, their attempt to expand the lead went for naught, as Keenum threw another interception, this one to cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

The Colts took a 10-7 lead into halftime of the preseason opener. 

