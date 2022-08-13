Buffalo WATCH: Tie Score vs. Colts Thanks to Diving Catch

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a special treat for those who stuck around at Highmark Stadium for the final stages of the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, his effort setting up a 24-all tie in the late going.

Hodgins' diving catch in the final frame of the exhibition set up a late Bills touchdown, netting 27 yards on a pass from quarterback Matt Barkley that situated Buffalo two yards away from the end zone.

Two players later, running back Raheem Blackshear, fresh off a big gain of his own on the five-play, 77-yard scoring drive, punched in the score that reduced the game to a single possession. Blackshear's one-yard tally was the first touchdown of the day for a Buffalo offense that primarily worked with backups throughout the late afternoon showdown.

Hodgins' Saturday showcase couldn't have come at a better time: the sixth-round pick from 2020 out of Oregon State, who has appeared in a single regular season game (spending most of his rookie year on injured reserve) faces an uphill battle to make the roster with several young and veteran receivers in the fold. One of his competitors, Khalil Shakir, was one of Buffalo's offensive studs, as the fifth-round pick from the most recent draft earned 92 yards on five receptions. To his credit, Hodgins has earned 41 yards on four grabs.

Indianapolis and Buffalo are now tied at 24 in the fourth quarter. Blackshear scored another just past the four-minute mark before fellow running back Duke Johnson's two-point punch-in knotted things up.