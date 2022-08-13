Skip to main content

Buffalo WATCH: Tie Score vs. Colts Thanks to Diving Catch

Isaiah Hodgins' diving grab gave way to Raheem Blackshear's one-yard punch.

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a special treat for those who stuck around at Highmark Stadium for the final stages of the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, his effort setting up a 24-all tie in the late going.

Hodgins' diving catch in the final frame of the exhibition set up a late Bills touchdown, netting 27 yards on a pass from quarterback Matt Barkley that situated Buffalo two yards away from the end zone. 

Two players later, running back Raheem Blackshear, fresh off a big gain of his own on the five-play, 77-yard scoring drive, punched in the score that reduced the game to a single possession. Blackshear's one-yard tally was the first touchdown of the day for a Buffalo offense that primarily worked with backups throughout the late afternoon showdown. 

Hodgins' Saturday showcase couldn't have come at a better time: the sixth-round pick from 2020 out of Oregon State, who has appeared in a single regular season game (spending most of his rookie year on injured reserve) faces an uphill battle to make the roster with several young and veteran receivers in the fold. One of his competitors, Khalil Shakir, was one of Buffalo's offensive studs, as the fifth-round pick from the most recent draft earned 92 yards on five receptions. To his credit, Hodgins has earned 41 yards on four grabs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Indianapolis and Buffalo are now tied at 24 in the fourth quarter. Blackshear scored another just past the four-minute mark before fellow running back Duke Johnson's two-point punch-in knotted things up.

Tyler Bass
News

Bills Live Moments: Khalil Shakir, Matt Barkley and Tyler Bass Shine

By Matthew Ryan40 minutes ago
Snip20220813_93
News

WATCH: Bills Rookie Matt Araiza Boots Amazing 82-Yard Punt!

By Geoff Maglioccheti1 hour ago
Case Keenum
News

Dominant Defense, Sloppy Offense as Bills Trail Colts 10-7 at Halftime

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Snip20220813_92
News

WATCH: Bills Take Lead On Turnover

By Geoff Maglioccheti1 hour ago
B6FD60A9-24D4-423B-84E8-53F8C439F481
Game Day

WATCH: Bills Fans Help Keep Colts Out of End Zone

By Geoff Maglioccheti1 hour ago
James Cook OTAs
News

Bills vs. Colts Preseason: Rookie Takeover? How to Watch

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
B6FD60A9-24D4-423B-84E8-53F8C439F481
News

Bills Backup QB Goes Undercover at Training Camp

By Matthew Ryan23 hours ago
von odell
News

'Open Door': OBJ Signing with Bills Would be 'Over-the-Top' Move, Says Von Miller

By Mike FisherAug 12, 2022 1:37 PM EDT