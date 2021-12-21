Bills lose Cole Beasley to COVID list at worst possible time

The star wide receiver can't return as soon as he tests negative, like most other players, because he's not vaccinated. Therefore, he must sit for 10 days.

As the NFL continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 omicron variant, the league's unofficial anti-vax poster child has been infected just when his team needs him most.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who's on pace to break his career high of 82 receptions set last year, will be forced to miss Sunday's crucial rematch with the New England Patriots in a battle for control of the AFC East.

Beasley on Tuesday was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining teammates Tyrel Dodson, Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano and A.J. Epenesa. Two practice-squad players, Bobby Hart and Mike Love, also are on the list.

The NFL last week relaxed its protocols for vaccinated players with positive tests. If asymptomatic, they can return with just one negative test instead of two spaced at least 24 hours apart. But infected players who are unvaccinated still must stay away from the team for a minimum of 10 days, meaning Beasley won't be eligible to play his team's biggest game of the year even if he's completely recovered three days ahead of time.

Beasley received to much criticism on social media for his stance against the vaccines and his proud refusal to get the shots that he wound up closing his Twitter account.

The backlash hasn't interfered with his production. Beasley through 14 games has 76 catches for 640 yards and touchdown. This, after career highs of 82 catches and 967 yards the year before earned him second-team All-Pro status.

At age 32, he was well on his way to catching more passes than ever and still will have a good chance if he doesn't miss any more games.

Even though the Bills also could be without fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who's week-to-week with a knee injury, they still are stocked with qualified receiving options for Josh Allen, starting with his favorite target, Stefon Diggs (82 catches, 1,007 yards, eight TDs). Tight end Dawson Knox (career highs of 44 receptions, 527 yards and eight TDs) and ascending second-year star Gabriel Davis (29 receptions, 470 yards, six TDs) have been remarkably productive as well.

The Bills could plug Isaiah McKenzie or Jake Kumerow into the slot to replace Beasley.

The status of Buffalo's other infected players for Sunday's game hasn't been determined, but Dodson, Dawkins and Feliciano missed the last game, making it more likely that they can all be ready to return this week.

