Edmunds Brothers Set To Make Modern NFL History In Bills vs. Steelers

Felicia and Ferrell Edmunds might have the hardest job of all at Heinz Field on Sunday night.

With three of their sons playing in the same game...who will they root for?

Felicia and Ferrell are the parents of Bills linebacker Tremaine, Steelers running back Trey and Steelers safety Terrell.

The family affair will mark NFL history with three brothers playing on the same field for the first time since the 1927 season. Back then, Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney all played for the Duluth Eskimos.

"It is great," Tremaine said on Wednesday. "It is hard to put it into words because it has been a lifelong journey of ours. Being on this stage, playing on Prime time against my brothers...what more could we ask for?"

Tremaine and Terrell already made NFL history when they were the first set of brothers to be be picked in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Football runs deep in the Edmunds family blood. Ferrell played in the NFL as a tight end for the Miami Dolphins. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I smile because it's no surprise," Bills head coach Sean McDermott remarked. "I mean, just you spend on our end, time with Tremaine [Edmunds] and you understand. And then the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and you see the other siblings and the success that they've had. You meet their dad, their grandmother, their extended family and like I've said before about Tremaine, the support that he has from his family and the roots that he has, has set himself and his brothers up for success."

The game marks the first time the brothers will ever face each other on opposing teams. They all played at the same Virginia high school and all went to Virginia Tech.

There will certainly be bragging rights on the line for the trio, but more importantly playoff rights, too.

With a win the Bills will punch their ticket to the postseason while the Steelers will need the victory to stay right behind them in the second Wild Card spot.

"We all are competitive, we all want to win," Tremaine said with a laugh. "Nothing is going to change on Sunday...my mindset is that I want to win. It is going to be a competitive game and I am ready for it."