Dear Bills Mafia: Buffalo QB Josh Allen Explains His Plan

Allen obviously doesn’t have time to sign for everyone who pushes up against the fence screaming requests. So ...
He is not only the most popular member of the Buffalo Bills when it comes to local fans. More than that, Josh Allen is becoming an NFL-wide “face of the franchise.” 

And with great power comes … well, yeah, great responsibility.

But also boundaries.

“I try to sign,” quarterback Allen explains, “just for the kids.”

Allen’s autograph is a coveted one at Bills camp. But just like so many of the Buffalo players who have taken time to embrace Bills Mafia - Stefon Diggs and Von Miller among them - Allen obviously doesn’t have time to sign for everyone who pushes up against the fence screaming requests.

So he prioritizes the kids. ... including on at least one special occasion when he actually signed on a kid.

Allen's policy is not especially unique; a quick scan of photos from Bills camp illustrates how kids at No. 1 in this department.

Many players will admit that there is a slightly cynical reason to spend time with the kids and not with the adults. Which is: The suspicion that the adult is "collecting'' the autograph to eventually be sold.

Meanwhile, the kid just wants the experience of having an exchange with a real live Bill.

“I try to sign just for the kids,” Allen said. “There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. . . . I pick out the kids. I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid.”

