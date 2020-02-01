BillsCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

McDermott A Finalist For Coach Of The Year Award Tonight

Shannon Shepherd

Post season accolades continue to pour in for the Bills with Sean McDermott being named a finalist for the NFL Coach of the Year award.

This season, McDermott led the Bills to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the AFC Wild Card game. In his three seasons with the Bills, McDermott has made two playoff appearances.

"It is an honor," McDermott said on Thursday's "One Bills Live" in-studio interview. "But, like most of the awards it think it is truly a team deal and you don't get that recognition without winning games. And, you don't win games without a team and a great staff and a great building. I am much appreciative of that and I think it is great for our team and great for Buffalo."

McDermott joked he was "not a big red carpet guy" but will be in attendance for the NFL Honors award ceremony.

He won't be the only one from Orchard Park making the trek to South Beach. Cornerback Tre'Davious White has been nominated for Defensive Player of the Year and recently retired linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is up for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

"It has truly been a team effort," the Buffalo head coach continued in his interview. "We have been through ups and downs and that is part of the journey. We have enjoyed that journey but it is satisfying to know that our players have gotten the recognition that they deserved to this point and they are going to get more and our staff. It is great to see the Buffalo Bills back on the map."

All of the post season awards will be announced at the NFL Honors event on Saturday night in Miami. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goodell Comments On Bills Future At New Era Field

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the Bills aging facility during his Super Bowl press conference

Shannon Shepherd

Bills Players React To Death Of Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on many players on the Buffalo Bills roster who shared their reaction to the tragic death on social media

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Roberts Makes Most Of Pro Bowl Chance With Touchdown Catch

Buffalo Bills kick returner Andre Roberts was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a late addition and scored a touchdown.

Shannon Shepherd

Eli Manning's History Against Bills

A look at retired Giants quarterback's career record against the Buffalo Bills.

Shannon Shepherd

Bills GM Beane Assessing Future Talent At Senior Bowl

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is evaluating potential draft picks at the Senior Bowl.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Report: Bills Deny Giants Request To Interview Daboll As Coordinator

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will likely return to Buffalo for the third year after the team denied the Giants request to interview him.

Shannon Shepherd

by

ShannShep

Guard Jon Feliciano Shares He Had Offseason Surgery

Veteran Guard is latest Buffalo Bills player to share he had surgery on social media

Shannon Shepherd

Josh Allen Looks Like True Heir to Kelly's Throne in Buffalo Bills' Shocking Win

The most impressive thing of all was the kid's accuracy

JerrySullivan

by

Ghatton18

Championship Caliber: Bills Ties To National Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills have ties to both teams in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Dillon88

Buffalo Bills Have Become NFL's Source of Amusement after Blowout Loss to Bears

The bumbling, fumbling Bills have become so pathetic that it's laughable

Bucky Gleason

by

Tooputz