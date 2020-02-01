McDermott A Finalist For Coach Of The Year Award Tonight

Post season accolades continue to pour in for the Bills with Sean McDermott being named a finalist for the NFL Coach of the Year award.

This season, McDermott led the Bills to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the AFC Wild Card game. In his three seasons with the Bills, McDermott has made two playoff appearances.

"It is an honor," McDermott said on Thursday's "One Bills Live" in-studio interview. "But, like most of the awards it think it is truly a team deal and you don't get that recognition without winning games. And, you don't win games without a team and a great staff and a great building. I am much appreciative of that and I think it is great for our team and great for Buffalo."

McDermott joked he was "not a big red carpet guy" but will be in attendance for the NFL Honors award ceremony.

He won't be the only one from Orchard Park making the trek to South Beach. Cornerback Tre'Davious White has been nominated for Defensive Player of the Year and recently retired linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is up for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

"It has truly been a team effort," the Buffalo head coach continued in his interview. "We have been through ups and downs and that is part of the journey. We have enjoyed that journey but it is satisfying to know that our players have gotten the recognition that they deserved to this point and they are going to get more and our staff. It is great to see the Buffalo Bills back on the map."

All of the post season awards will be announced at the NFL Honors event on Saturday night in Miami.