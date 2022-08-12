'Open Door': OBJ Signing with Bills Would be 'Over-the-Top' Move, Says Von Miller

Von Miller was an "over-the-top'' move for the Buffalo Bills.

Now he is urging his new team to engineer another one.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, Miller came to Buffalo and signed a six-year, $120 million contract via free agency.

Another Rams standout, Odell Beckham Jr., remains a free agent. And Miller is hoping to go back-to-back to the Bowl, albeit with different teams ...

And wants his pal Beckham Jr. to come aboard.

Beckham Jr. remains on the shelf in part because he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win while with the Rams, and he is spending all offseason rehabbing after undergoing surgery to repair the injury. He may not be ready to play again until late in the year, but ...

“Odell is one of my good buddies… we go back six, seven years,” Miller told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top,” Miller added.

Beckham has played along with this concept, by the way, recently going public to ask Von about the available locker stalls in the Bills HQ.

The Bills already employ a fine crew of receivers led by Stefon Diggs. But OBJ is considered a premium talent who sort of rediscovered himself last year after forcing his way out of Cleveland to move to the Rams. In his eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham Jr. totaled 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns, averaging over 11 yards per catch in the process.

When is he ready? When are the Bills ready? If Miller is right ... the door is open.