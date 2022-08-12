Skip to main content

'Open Door': OBJ Signing with Bills Would be 'Over-the-Top' Move, Says Von Miller

“The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top,” Miller says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Von Miller was an "over-the-top'' move for the Buffalo Bills.

Now he is urging his new team to engineer another one.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, Miller came to Buffalo and signed a six-year, $120 million contract via free agency.

Another Rams standout, Odell Beckham Jr., remains a free agent. And Miller is hoping to go back-to-back to the Bowl, albeit with different teams ...

And wants his pal Beckham Jr. to come aboard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Beckham Jr. remains on the shelf in part because he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win while with the Rams, and he is spending all offseason rehabbing after undergoing surgery to repair the injury. He may not be ready to play again until late in the year, but ...

“Odell is one of my good buddies… we go back six, seven years,” Miller told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top,” Miller added.

Beckham has played along with this concept, by the way, recently going public to ask Von about the available locker stalls in the Bills HQ.

The Bills already employ a fine crew of receivers led by Stefon Diggs. But OBJ is considered a premium talent who sort of rediscovered himself last year after forcing his way out of Cleveland to move to the Rams. In his eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham Jr. totaled 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns, averaging over 11 yards per catch in the process.

When is he ready? When are the Bills ready? If Miller is right ... the door is open.

allen sign baby
News

Dear Bills Mafia: QB Josh Allen Explains His Plan

By Mike Fisher13 minutes ago
zack moss cook
News

Bills Trade Ideas: Does Rookie James Cook Mean Move on Zack Moss?

By David HarrisonAug 11, 2022 10:48 AM EDT
josh mcd
News

Bills Make Preseason Decision on QB Josh Allen Playing in Week 1

By Mike FisherAug 11, 2022 10:10 AM EDT
beas josh
News

'Most Fun': Bills Ex Cole Beasley on What He Misses

By Mike FisherAug 11, 2022 10:03 AM EDT
James Cook OTAs
News

Bills vs. Colts Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies to Watch, Odds

By Bri AmaranthusAug 11, 2022 9:40 AM EDT
Bills QB Josh Allen
News

Bills QB Josh Allen MVP Favorite?

By Matthew RyanAug 10, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
CEAF6FE0-839E-4B1D-962F-6E09646D9269
News

Bills Ex Marshawn Lynch Arrested

By Bills Central StaffAug 9, 2022 5:34 PM EDT
645E9601-288A-4293-AF58-CD333C84C454
News

Bills QB Josh Allen (Jokingly) Hazes CB Kaiir Elam: 'Stupid Rookie'

By Mike D'AbateAug 9, 2022 3:17 PM EDT