Report: Olsen Passes On Bills, Joining Seahawks

After a few weeks of speculation, veteran tight end Greg Olsen has chosen the next step in his career.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Olsen will join the Seattle Seahawks next season. The deal is reportedly for one-year and $7 million, with $5.5 million guaranteed.

Bills fans had been waiting for Olsen to announce his next step after parting ways with the Panthers organization following the 2019 season.

After being released from Carolina, Olsen visited with Buffalo, Washington and Seattle. He also considered a career in broadcasting with Fox Sports - even making a guest appearance on the network's XFL coverage the past two weeks.

Schefter also reported that Olsen "really liked" Buffalo and "considered" the team. But, that the opportunity to play with Russell Wilson was "too strong."

Bills fans had hoped the connection general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott had with Olsen during their days in Charlotte would lure him to western New York. It is also worth noting - Olsen also turned down his previous head coach Ron Rivera, who is now leading the Redskins in Washington.

The decision by Olsen to pass on the Bills still leaves a big hole for Buffalo at the tight end position, where they lacked in production last season.

Dawson Knox was the leader for the Bills at the position last season finishing with 388 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Bills also could have used Olsen to replace a leadership role in the locker room with the departure of linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and with Frank Gore's future looming.

Now, Buffalo will continue to use the free agency period and the NFL Draft to beef up at the tight end spot.