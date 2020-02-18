BillsCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Report: Olsen Passes On Bills, Joining Seahawks

Shannon Shepherd

After a few weeks of speculation, veteran tight end Greg Olsen has chosen the next step in his career.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Olsen will join the Seattle Seahawks next season. The deal is reportedly for one-year and $7 million, with $5.5 million guaranteed. 

Bills fans had been waiting for Olsen to announce his next step after parting ways with the Panthers organization following the 2019 season.

After being released from Carolina, Olsen visited with Buffalo, Washington and Seattle. He also considered a career in broadcasting with Fox Sports - even making a guest appearance on the network's XFL coverage the past two weeks.

Schefter also reported that Olsen "really liked" Buffalo and "considered" the team. But, that the opportunity to play with Russell Wilson was "too strong."

Bills fans had hoped the connection general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott had with Olsen during their days in Charlotte would lure him to western New York. It is also worth noting - Olsen also turned down his previous head coach Ron Rivera, who is now leading the Redskins in Washington.

The decision by Olsen to pass on the Bills still leaves a big hole for Buffalo at the tight end position, where they lacked in production last season.

Dawson Knox was the leader for the Bills at the position last season finishing with 388 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Bills also could have used Olsen to replace a leadership role in the locker room with the departure of linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and with Frank Gore's future looming.

Now, Buffalo will continue to use the free agency period and the NFL Draft to beef up at the tight end spot.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Free Agent Quarterbacks Dominating Headlines, Bills Remain Steady With Allen

Big name quarterbacks may be on the move this offseason but the Bills are invested in their future with Josh Allen

Shannon Shepherd

Bills Restructure Lotulelei's Contract, Open Up Cap Space

The Buffalo Bills have restructured the final three years on defensive tackle Star Lotulelei's contract to create more cap space for the upcoming free agency period.

Shannon Shepherd

Former Bills QB Cardale Jones Shines For XFL

Buffalo Bills 2016 draft pick, quarterback Cardale Jones, debuted in the XFL leading the D.C. Defenders to a win on Saturday.

Shannon Shepherd

Reports: Veteran Tight End Greg Olsen To Visit With Bills

Tight end Greg Olsen will meet with the Buffalo Bills this week as he mulls over his NFL career after being released by the Panthers.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

"There's Always Next Year..." Bills Odds For Super Bowl LV

The Buffalo Bills odds to win the Super Bowl next season put them right in the middle of the pack with the rest of the NFL.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Bills Alert Season Tickets Holders To Rise In Price For 2020-21 Season

Buffalo Bills season ticket holders will pay a little bit more in the 2020 season to see their team play at New Era Field.

Shannon Shepherd

Josh Allen Looks Like True Heir to Kelly's Throne in Buffalo Bills' Shocking Win

The most impressive thing of all was the kid's accuracy

JerrySullivan

by

Ghatton18

McDermott A Finalist For Coach Of The Year Award Tonight

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be in the running for "Coach of the Year" at tonight's NFL Honors award ceremony.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Buffalo Bills Have Become NFL's Source of Amusement after Blowout Loss to Bears

The bumbling, fumbling Bills have become so pathetic that it's laughable

Bucky Gleason

by

Tooputz

Sully: Buffalo Bills Still Behind the Curve in a Passing League

Reich treats playing for a tie like a cowardly act

JerrySullivan

by

Peace Frog