Reports: Veteran Tight End Greg Olsen To Visit With Bills

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen officially became a free agent on Monday when he was released by the Panthers.

Last week, it was announced the two would part ways after a nine year stint for Olsen in Carolina.

Now, Olsen will mull over his future which could include continuing his career or entering the sports broadcasting world. He has a history of working for Fox Sports as a guest analyst while off the playing field.

But first, multiple reports say Olsen will first make visits to Buffalo, Washington and Seattle this week to see if that would be his next landing spot.

The visit comes as no surprise. The pipeline from Charlotte to Buffalo has been steady since the hiring of head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Both were part of the Panthers franchise while Olsen was a star for Carolina during almost a decade long tenure.

It also isn't shocking that Olsen will swing by the Redskins front office with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera now at the helm.

The Bills could certainly use help at tight end, where they didn't receive much production this year.

Dawson Knox was the leader at the position last season finishing with 388 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Olsen could also fill a veteran role the Bills will look to fill with the departure of linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to retirement and Frank Gore's future still looming.

Olsen was drafted in the first round in 2007 by the Bears where he stayed for four seasons before the move to Carolina.

During his 13 year career, he has over 8,400 yards and scored 59 touchdowns. He was a three time Pro Bowl selection from 2014-2016.