Patrick Mahomes Calls for 'Common Sense': Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?

"Common sense.''

That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks.

“There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs QB who is gearing up for a Sunday visit from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, is of course referring to the Monday night controversy that saw teammates Jones cause a strip-sack of Raiders QB Derek Carr ... but was nevertheless called for roughing the passer even though Jones was actually in possession of the ball at the time.

The crazy Carr call caused ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, doing the game live, to insist that NFL rule-makers change the bylaws so as to "take the dresses off'' the quarterbacks. And it came on the heels of the crazy Tom Brady call - which saw the Bucs win in part because of a bad roughing ruling - caused Falcons coach Arthur Smith to tell the ref that he's a "f----- b----.''

As a quarterback, Mahomes, like Allen, frequently benefits from the league's protection of their most valuable on-field cash cows.

But ...

“There are definitely times where (roughing) should be called ... It’s a hard penalty to call, but the refs continue to learn,'' said a magnanimous Mahomes. "They’ll continue to learn from their mistakes and continue to officiate the games the best way possible.”

Despite this controversial call, the Chiefs captured a 30-29 victory over the visiting Raiders. Mahomes keyed it all, of course, with four passing touchdowns, all to star tight end Travis Kelce.

The hope for this Sunday as it relates to this issue? That Bills at Chiefs is determined by players and coaches ... and not referees.

