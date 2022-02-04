Senior Bowl standouts who look to be great fits for Buffalo Bills

A look at 3 intruguing prospects, including two who could help an already explosive offense get better.

Senior Bowl week always sets the stage for the NFL Scouting Combine. This showcase event in Mobile, Alabama gives elite players a chance to show in practices and drills against each other how far they've come and what they're capable of at the next level.

At Bills Central, we have picked out three standouts from practice this week who could be particularly good fits in Buffalo. Based on observations and the team's projected roster strength, all would have a chance to make tangible impacts as rookies.

Let's get to the list.

CB Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio

The Bills had no complaints about the way Levi Wallace held up as the team's No. 2 cornerback before having to take over the top spot following Tre'Davious White's ACL tear. But they may lose him to free agency.

Even if they don't, how could they not be interested in this 6-foot-3, 205-pound physical specimen with a 79-inch wingspan who converted from wide receiver and can press-cover receivera like a possessed locust?

Woolen comes from an upstart program that hasn't put a lot of players in the NFL — yet.

But players like Woolen helped the Roadrunners to their finest season in 2021 and soon will begin making names for themselves at the next level.

We mentioned press coverage, but Woolen certainly doesn't need to put his hands on receivers to neutralize any speed advantage, because he has run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

Despite his size and speed, Woolen came to the Senior Bowl projected by most as a Day 3 pick. He could raise his stock to Day 2 if he follows up his great week of practice with a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota St.

Size matters, and this 6-4 receiver has a lot of it to help him with contested catches. He also has been showing a vertical dimension in Mobile, which should help him with every kind of catch.

Though he played at an FCS school, he is NFL-ready because of the style the Bison play and his versatility, which a strong ability to return kickoffs.

Like Woolen, he projects as a middle- to late-round pick unless he just keeps raising his stock with his excellent speed and hands.

TE Greg Dulcich UCLA

By the end of the season, the Bills were activating just one tight end, Dawson Knox, for games. And while playing with just one didn't seem to hurt their attack and they like what backup Tommy Sweeney gives them, they sure would love to add to this position to give them the option to line up with two tight ends at times.

Enter Dulcich?

According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Dulcich is the finest at his position in Mobile this week.

"Dulcich was the most impressive tight end during the week," Jeremiah reported. "He can run and separate from defenders. I think that was the difference between him and the rest of the group at the position. He made some big plays. Trey McBride was my top-rated TE coming into the week, but Dulcich looked like the more explosive player."

