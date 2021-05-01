Spencer Brown already a made member of Bills Mafia

His Twitter stunt endears him to their fans forever. And he hasn't even joined the team yet.

Bills Mafia, meet Spencer Brown. Spencer Brown, Bills Mafia

He's a Goodfella, and there's indisputable video evidence.

To celebrate being drafted by the Bills Friday night, the Northern Iowa tackle plowed through a table like a drunken tailgater at Highmark Stadium.

The form was excellent, and so was the timing. Even before putting on the Bills' uniform for the first time, he's already a made man out in the parking lot.

In Brown, the Bills get an outstanding athlete to mold without having to rush the job. Left tackle Dion Dawkins is locked in through 2024. Right tackle Daryl Williams' contract runs through 2023. But neither of them have salaries that are guaranteed beyond this season.

Welcome to Buffalo, Spencer.