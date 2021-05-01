Buffalo Bills home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Spencer Brown already a made member of Bills Mafia

His Twitter stunt endears him to their fans forever. And he hasn't even joined the team yet.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Bills Mafia, meet Spencer Brown. Spencer Brown, Bills Mafia

He's a Goodfella, and there's indisputable video evidence.

To celebrate being drafted by the Bills Friday night, the Northern Iowa tackle plowed through a table like a drunken tailgater at Highmark Stadium.

The form was excellent, and so was the timing. Even before putting on the Bills' uniform for the first time, he's already a made man out in the parking lot.

In Brown, the Bills get an outstanding athlete to mold without having to rush the job. Left tackle Dion Dawkins is locked in through 2024. Right tackle Daryl Williams' contract runs through 2023. But neither of them have salaries that are guaranteed beyond this season.

Welcome to Buffalo, Spencer.

Third-round draft pick Spencer Brown already has endeared himself to millions of Buffalo Bills fans.
News

Spencer Brown already a made member of Bills Mafia

Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White (3) is sacked by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (18) during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field.
News

Bills hit their target with Boogie Basham

Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft.
News

Bills NFL Draft tracker: All the picks and what they mean

Gregory Rousseau (Miami) walks on stage after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Bills NFL Draft profile: Miami DE Gregory Rousseau

Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Bills NFL Draft guide: Who's hot, what to watch, how to watch and more

Chargers receiver Mike Williams makes this catch against Bills' Levi Wallace but can't stay inbounds on the play.
News

State of the Bills: Defensive backs strong and getting stronger

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) warms up prior to a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Beyond Matt Milano, questions remain at linebacker

Bills A.J. Epenesa defends the edge against Miami.
News

State of the Bills: Defensive line could stand to be bolstered next weekend