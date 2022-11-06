Thurman Thomas, Bills Legend, Involved in Building of New Buffalo Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium. And they are relying on an old friend to help get it done.

34 Group is a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti, and the Bills legend will be working with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the new facility.

The team this week released renderings of what the new stadium - expected to cost $1.4 million, with $850 million of that coming from public funding - will look like.

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, was a "face of the franchise'' player in Buffalo, having spent a dozen years with the Bills. He was one of the central figures for on a team that won four straight AFC titles and earned a berth four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990's.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment chose Gilbane (a Rhode Island-based contractor) and Turner (which is based in New York City) to work on the new Orchard Park project with 34 Group.

Gilbane and Turner have worked on a series of high-profile projects in the region and have partnered on 16 stadium projects.

The new stadium will be situated on a section of parking lots next to the current Highmark facility and is scheduled to open in 2026. The new stadium is being designed by architecture firm Populous and will be overseen by project manager Legends Project Development.

