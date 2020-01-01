BillsMaven
Allen Eyes Rematch Against Watt And Houston's Defense

Shannon Shepherd

On Tuesday, the Texans officially activated J.J. Watt to their active roster, a move that was speculated to happen if Houston made the postseason.

 

Watt, who is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, had been on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. He has missed the last two months of the season.

The star defensive end returned to practice last week and is expected to play against Buffalo...the only question is "how much?"

Last season, in the Bills 20-13 loss to Houston, Watt finished with three tackles and a sack on quarterback Josh Allen.

The play came midway through the second quarter and resulted in a loss of 11 yards for the Bills. 

"I've been going back and looking at the notes we had, being that it is the same system they have had," Allen said when reflecting on the contest last year. "Seeing how they played me...I am a different player from then and we are a different offense so we have to control what we can control"

Allen would finish with just 84 yards passing in that loss before he exited in the third quarter with an elbow injury. He would end up missing the Bills next four contests. 

Since the loss, Allen says he has grown as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

"Seeing things and seeing defenses and trusting the guys around me," he continued. This is a game we have to play smart. Being that it is the playoffs, every possession is critical."

The Bills will visit the Texans at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday in the opening round of the AFC Wild Card playoffs. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

