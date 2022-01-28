Why Buffalo Bills must find quality backup quarterback

General manager Brandon Beane wants the team to remain competitive if Josh Allen, who runs often, is injured.

The second most important position on the Buffalo Bills behind quarterback Josh Allen is his backup, especially because of the syle Allen plays, hurdling defenders down the field and often lowering his shoulder to deliver punishment instead of sliding when tackles are inevitable.

General manager Brandon Beane admitted on Wednesday to sometimes cringing when Allen takes off with the football, which is often — 139 times in the 2021-22 season, including playoffs.

"I'm up there screaming for him to get down plenty of times," Beane said. "I don't ever get on him for throwing interceptions, a fumble or whatever happens. I just don't want Josh taking unnecessary hits. And that's his play style, that's why we love him, but a backup quarterback is very important, knowing the way he plays the game."

Beane knows how lucky the Bills were to secure Mitchell Trubisky, an accomplished former Pro-Bowl selection with playoff experience, on a one-year deal to back up Allen for 2021. Trubisky almost certainly will depart in free agency for a team that will at least give him an opportunity to compete for a starting job again.

And because Beane also knows that the more hits Allen takes, the less likely it is that he'll be able to make it through a season unscathed, a top priority this season will be to find the next Trubisky.

Even this past season, in which Allen didn't miss a start, he was less than 100 percent for part of it after suffering a turf toe injury during a loss at Tampa Bay.

Allen this week declined an opportunity to play in the Pro Bowl because recovery after playing 19 games is more important to him than an exhibition showcase.

"The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season," Allen said, "so I will use this time to let my body heal."

Trubisky's expected departure will have Beane and his staff scrambling.

"We'll look at both free agency and the draft, just like we did last year," Beane said. "... Mitchell had some opportunities, but they weren't at stable places. And he was at the point where it didn't work out with the Bears. You don't want to go somewhere that quick and then go negative, have it go south on him. Come here and reset.

"I talked to Mitchell before he left, and even though there were times he definitely wanted to play, he thought the reset was good for him. So we'll look at all those avenues. It's an important position."

The Bills kept Davis Webb on their practice squad all season and could bring him back for 2022. They tried to keep Jake Fromm on the practice squad too, but he was signed by the New York Giants to their active roster and will be an exclusive-rights free agent, which means the Giants can keep him from coming back to Buffalo.

But even if the Bills draft another quarterback in the middle or later rounds, they almost certainly will feel more comfortable with a more experienced player to fill that No. 2 role.

For that, they will have to explore free agency, which will present them with many options, including former Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota and Teddy Bridgewater.

Mariota, at age 28, is the youngest and perhaps the most intriguing. Like Newton, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft would bring an ability to run, which is part of what makes Allen so effective. He has started 61 games, producing a 29-32 record, and owns a lifetime completion percentage of 62.8.

Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP, but will turn 33 in May and has thrown more interceptions (15) than touchdowns (12) over the past two seasons. His career could be over.

The same doubts obviously hover over Fitzpatrick, who is 39.

However the Bills want to approach the backup position for 2022, they know it's the second most important position on the team because it would be unreasonable to count on Allen being available for every game.

