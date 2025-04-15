Why Bills could rightfully draft any defensive position in Round 1
Fewer than 10 days from the NFL Draft, the general consensus for the Buffalo Bills at at Pick No. 30 (and on Day 2) is a defensive player.
Depending on how the board falls, any defensive position could be a worthwhile investment for a team lacking sueprstars on that side of the ball.
Defensive End
I don't think many Bills fans would argue that Buffalo's pass rush needs help. Greg Rousseau was extended this offseason, and the signings of Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht offer a temporary band-aid opposite Groot. However, Bosa and AJ Epenesa are only under contract through 2025, and Hoecht is suspended for six games, meaning DE should be a priority in the short and long term.
Potential Round 1 targets: James Pearce Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Nic Scourton, Landon Jackson
Defensive Tackle
The most popular mock draft selection for the Bills is probably defensive tackle. Similar to defensive end, the Bills have one high-end starter in Ed Oliver, but lack short and long term depth at the position. DaQuan Jones has had a dip in production and is on an expiring contract. Larry Ogunjobi is also suspended for six games, and will be a free agent in 2026. 2024 third rounder DeWayne Carter still has potential, but was a healthy scratch in the postseason and can't be relied on to solve Buffalo's issues on the interior.
Potential Round 1 targets: Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen, Derrick Harmon
Linebacker
It may not be the most pressing need, but the future of Buffalo's linebacker core is not set in stone. Matt Milano's contract was restructured, allowing him to hit the open market in 2026. While it's unlikely that Brandon Beane sees this as a top need worthy of addressing with his Day 1 pick, Jihaad Campbell unexpectedly falling to 30 could be an intriguing option to add to Sean McDermott's defense.
Potential Round 1 targets: Jihaad Campbell, Carson Schwesinger
Cornerback
Buffalo's biggest roster hole is CB2, with a current competition between Dane Jackson and Ja'Marcus Ingram projected to fill the starting spot vacated by Rasul Douglas. Beane could have his chance to avenge the Kaiir Elam pick and instantly improve Buffalo's secondary.
Potential Round 1 targets: Maxwell Hairston, Shavon Revel, Trey Amos, Azareye'h Thomas, Benjamin Morrison
Safety
High-level safety play has been the hallmark of McDermott's defense while in Buffalo, thanks to Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer developing into All-Pros while with the Bills. Taylor Rapp provides a safe floor in the back end, but the development of 2024 second rounder Cole Bishop is not guaranteed. Depending on the board, Beane could have his choice of any safety in the class at pick 30.
Potential Round 1 targets: Malaki Starks, Nick Emmanwori, Xavier Watts
