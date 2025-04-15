Bills Central

Why Bills could rightfully draft any defensive position in Round 1

The Bills should be considering drafting top-end talent at all levels of their defense

Colin Richey

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the huddle with safety Damar Hamlin (3) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the huddle with safety Damar Hamlin (3) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fewer than 10 days from the NFL Draft, the general consensus for the Buffalo Bills at at Pick No. 30 (and on Day 2) is a defensive player.

Depending on how the board falls, any defensive position could be a worthwhile investment for a team lacking sueprstars on that side of the ball.

Defensive End

James Pearce
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I don't think many Bills fans would argue that Buffalo's pass rush needs help. Greg Rousseau was extended this offseason, and the signings of Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht offer a temporary band-aid opposite Groot. However, Bosa and AJ Epenesa are only under contract through 2025, and Hoecht is suspended for six games, meaning DE should be a priority in the short and long term.

Potential Round 1 targets: James Pearce Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Nic Scourton, Landon Jackson

Defensive Tackle

Derrick Harmon
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Harmon had 27 solo tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most popular mock draft selection for the Bills is probably defensive tackle. Similar to defensive end, the Bills have one high-end starter in Ed Oliver, but lack short and long term depth at the position. DaQuan Jones has had a dip in production and is on an expiring contract. Larry Ogunjobi is also suspended for six games, and will be a free agent in 2026. 2024 third rounder DeWayne Carter still has potential, but was a healthy scratch in the postseason and can't be relied on to solve Buffalo's issues on the interior.

Potential Round 1 targets: Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen, Derrick Harmon

RELATED: Bills bring next 'Jordan Phillips' on pre-draft '30' visit to Orchard Park

Linebacker

Jihaad Campbell
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It may not be the most pressing need, but the future of Buffalo's linebacker core is not set in stone. Matt Milano's contract was restructured, allowing him to hit the open market in 2026. While it's unlikely that Brandon Beane sees this as a top need worthy of addressing with his Day 1 pick, Jihaad Campbell unexpectedly falling to 30 could be an intriguing option to add to Sean McDermott's defense.

Potential Round 1 targets: Jihaad Campbell, Carson Schwesinger

RELATED: Former All-Pro LB 'can still do it' allowing Bills to focus resources elsewhere

Cornerback

Maxwell Hairston
Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Buffalo's biggest roster hole is CB2, with a current competition between Dane Jackson and Ja'Marcus Ingram projected to fill the starting spot vacated by Rasul Douglas. Beane could have his chance to avenge the Kaiir Elam pick and instantly improve Buffalo's secondary.

Potential Round 1 targets: Maxwell Hairston, Shavon Revel, Trey Amos, Azareye'h Thomas, Benjamin Morrison

RELATED: CB room still missing starting piece

Safety

Malaki Starks
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

High-level safety play has been the hallmark of McDermott's defense while in Buffalo, thanks to Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer developing into All-Pros while with the Bills. Taylor Rapp provides a safe floor in the back end, but the development of 2024 second rounder Cole Bishop is not guaranteed. Depending on the board, Beane could have his choice of any safety in the class at pick 30.

Potential Round 1 targets: Malaki Starks, Nick Emmanwori, Xavier Watts

Buffalo's defense
The Bills defensive line were a major factor in keeping the Baltimore Ravens from scoring during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News