Bills bring Senior Bowl DT standout to Orchard Park on pre-draft visit
The Buffalo Bills will seemingly take a swing, or two, at defensive tackle over the course of the upcoming NFL Draft.
Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips, Austin Johnson and Quinton Jefferson, who were all on Buffalo's 53-man roster in 2024, are currently unsigned free agents. Meanwhile, DaQuan Jones is entering the twilight of his career.
Simply put, the Bills need to add some beef next to Ed Oliver on the defensive line interior, and they'll have 10 picks at their disposal in Green Bay.
If pre-draft "30" visits are any indication, Buffalo could opt to select a defensive tackle at some point during the first three rounds.
In addition to hosting Ohio State's Tyleik Williams, a Top 75 prospect, the Bills scheduled one of their 30 allotted visits with Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott has been busy and in-demand, visiting the #Bengals today after being with the #Browns yesterday. He also has the #Bills and #Titans this week and next week, the #Chiefs and #49ers. He has already visited the #Falcons, #Bears, and #Bucs," said Rapoport in an X post.
Norman-Lott, a projected Day 2 pick, played 23 games for Tennessee after transferring from Arizona State. Said to have great quickness off the ball, the battle-tested prospect seemingly boosted his stock during Reese's Senior Bowl Week.
The 23-year-old Norman-Lott, who was a four-star recruit out of high school, totaled 44 appearances at the collegiate level.
Buffalo used a third-round selection on Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter in 2024, marking the first time general manager Brandon Beane drafted a DT since 2019 when Ed Oliver was the No. 9 overall selection.
