Bills' DL Michael Hoecht hit 'lowest point' with PED suspension
Buffalo Bills fans got some bad news on Friday with the suspensions of their newest defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi for six games apiece due to violation of NFL substance abuse policy.
General manager Brandon Beane told the media on Friday that Hoecht and Ogunjobi were suspended due to a failed drug test with PEDs. Both players spoke with the media, with Hoecht first sharing his side of the story.
Hoecht told the media during his press conference that he had trusted a trainer to help him with everything from protein to multivitamins. He took accountability that he was not vigilant in seeing what he was taking and that's when he got the news from the NFL.
"Fast forward to three weeks into the offseason and I received a letter that there have been some form of testosterone in my system and that, as exciting as today has been, that I think was the lowest point of my entire life is receiving that letter."
The Bills were aware of his situation prior to signing as Hoecht said they were transparent during the signing process. He knows the importance of his mistake and how he will work through to earn the locker room's trust.
"It's important to keep the game pure and it was a real low moment for me and luckily my agency and my friends and my family and the people that really care about it, they helped me get through it and they figured they got my head screwed on straight. It was a mistake. It was careless. It's fully my responsibility and it's something I'm going to have to own and come out on the better side of it."
Hoecht spent the last four years with the Los Angeles Rams, where he made 180 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 68 games. On Monday, he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bills.
While the Bills will be missing him to start the first six games of the season, Buffalo should see a guy who is motivated to make a good impression in Week 7.
