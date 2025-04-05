Bills projected to use first two draft picks on NFL Combine speed demons
It's a strategy that suggests the NFL remains a pass-happy league.
The Buffalo Bills are projected to add a downfield receiving threat and a cornerback with elite speed during the first two rounds at the upcoming NFL Draft.
NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter suggested the "ideal top two picks for every team," and his predictions have Buffalo nabbing Texas WR Matthew Golden at No. 30 overall followed by Iowa State CB Darien Porter with the No. 56 pick.
Although the Bills, along with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, have three selections in the Top 64, Reuter projected only two picks for each team.
"The Bills traded down in last year’s first round, allowing the Chiefs to grab speedy receiver Xavier Worthy. This year, Buffalo could make its own move for a Texas receiver; Golden's speed and ability to win contested catches downfield would make up for the loss of Mack Hollins in free agency," said Reuter. "Buffalo has two second-round picks, the first from Houston as part of last year's Stefon Diggs trade. The last cornerback drafted by the Bills in the first two rounds, Kaiir Elam (23rd overall in 2022), was traded to the Cowboys this offseason. Porter's size (6-foot-2 7/8, 195 pounds, 33 1/8-inch arm) and 4.3-second 40-yard dash time fit what Buffalo desires outside."
Golden has been on a significant upward trajectory since Texas's late-season run into the CFP semifinals. He went for a game-high 162 receiving yards on eight catches against Georgia in the SEC title tilt. In a CFP Quarterfinal victory over Arizona State, Golden accounted for 149 yards and one touchdown.
The 6-foot target, who averaged 17.0 yards per reception for Texas after transferring from Houston, confirmed his high-level speed during NFL Combine testing, clocking in at 4.29s in the 40-yard dash — the fastest amongst all WR participants.
RELATED: NFL Draft 'zone corner prospect' confirms Bills' interest in potential CB solution
Porter has both size and speed that could translate into a starting job as a rookie. The 6-foot-2 cornerback was a five-year contributor for Iowa State, but didn't make his first career start until the 2024 season opener. He totaled 64 appearances at the collegiate level.
In 2024, he made 18 tackles and three interceptions over 12 appearances. Porter who has been a special teams ace since 2020, also blocked one punt and one field goal. According to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, he's a prospect that "zone scheme teams should be all over." He ran 4.30 in the 40 at the NFL Combine, recording the third-fastest time in the entire draft class.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —