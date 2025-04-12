NFL Draft guru predicts all 10 Buffalo Bills' picks
Justin Melo from The Draft Network released his seven-round mock draft for the Buffalo Bills, aiming to address all levels of Buffalo's defense, calling that side of the ball "the Bills' weakness in the postseason."
Citing the blueprints set by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs when it comes to drafting, Melo projects the Bills to primarily focus on the trenches, especially with their early picks.
Pick 30: Kenneth Grant — DT, Michigan
Melo drafts Grant as a future DaQuan Jones replacement, a player that "would slot in beautifully next to Ed Oliver on the interior."
Pick 56: Trey Amos — CB, Ole Miss
Amos will immediately compete for the starting CB2 spot with Dane Jackson as a corner who "marries physicality with length and size in coverage."
Pick 62: Landon Jackson — EDGE, Arkansas
Melo projects the Razorback to play a rotational role behind Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau. However, he could develop into a "three-down defender" due to his "outstanding athleticism".
Pick 109: Billy Bowman Jr — S, Oklahoma
Bowman is a "ball-hawk" who would add competition to a safety room with Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Darrick Forrest, and Damar Hamlin.
Pick 132: Kobe Hudson — WR, UCF
"Hudson is a quick-footed and savvy route-runner who would eventually develop into a short-to-intermediate role," making him worth "rolling the dice on a high-upside player."
Rounds 5-6
With their final five picks on Day 3, Melo projects the Bills to select Memphis LB Chandler Martin, UConn IOL Chase Lundt, LSU CB Zy Alexander, Georgia TE Jackson Hawes, and Alabama P James Burnip.
Martin is "among the more underrated prospects at the position," according to Melo, while Lundt is an "excellent athlete" that can offer versatility along the interior of the offensive line.
Alexander possesses "ideal size and length at 6-foot-1," making it worth the double dip at CB. Hawes is "the best blocking tight end in the draft," giving the Bills an intriguing TE3 option behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Burnip attended the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, and "is a weapon who understands how to punt directionally."
