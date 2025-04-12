Bills Central

NFL Draft guru predicts all 10 Buffalo Bills' picks

Justin Melo mocks four potential defensive starters to Buffalo

Colin Richey

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Justin Melo from The Draft Network released his seven-round mock draft for the Buffalo Bills, aiming to address all levels of Buffalo's defense, calling that side of the ball "the Bills' weakness in the postseason."

Citing the blueprints set by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs when it comes to drafting, Melo projects the Bills to primarily focus on the trenches, especially with their early picks.

Pick 30: Kenneth Grant — DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a tackle against USC during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Melo drafts Grant as a future DaQuan Jones replacement, a player that "would slot in beautifully next to Ed Oliver on the interior."

Pick 56: Trey Amos CB, Ole Miss

Trey Amos breaking up a pass
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Amos will immediately compete for the starting CB2 spot with Dane Jackson as a corner who "marries physicality with length and size in coverage."

Pick 62: Landon Jackson — EDGE, Arkansas

Landon Jackson
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Melo projects the Razorback to play a rotational role behind Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau. However, he could develop into a "three-down defender" due to his "outstanding athleticism".

Pick 109: Billy Bowman Jr — S, Oklahoma

Billy Bowman celebrates an interception
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) celebrates an interception in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowman is a "ball-hawk" who would add competition to a safety room with Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Darrick Forrest, and Damar Hamlin.

Pick 132: Kobe Hudson — WR, UCF

Kobe Hudson catching a pass
Nov 29, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Kobe Hudson (2) jumps to catch a pass in front of Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"Hudson is a quick-footed and savvy route-runner who would eventually develop into a short-to-intermediate role," making him worth "rolling the dice on a high-upside player."

Rounds 5-6

Chandler Martin
Memphis' Chandler Martin (11) prepares for UAB to snap the ball during the game between UAB and the University of Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their final five picks on Day 3, Melo projects the Bills to select Memphis LB Chandler Martin, UConn IOL Chase Lundt, LSU CB Zy Alexander, Georgia TE Jackson Hawes, and Alabama P James Burnip.

Martin is "among the more underrated prospects at the position," according to Melo, while Lundt is an "excellent athlete" that can offer versatility along the interior of the offensive line.

Zy Alexander breaking up a pass
Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Zy Alexander (14) breaks up a pass to Florida Gators wide receiver Marcus Burke (88) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Alexander possesses "ideal size and length at 6-foot-1," making it worth the double dip at CB. Hawes is "the best blocking tight end in the draft," giving the Bills an intriguing TE3 option behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Burnip attended the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, and "is a weapon who understands how to punt directionally."

Jackson Hawes
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

