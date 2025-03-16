Bills' Larry Ogunjobi addresses misstep leading to PED suspension
Friday's introductory press conference for newest Buffalo Bill Larry Ogunjobi was mixed with excitement and tribulation in the face of a six-game suspension.
Before Ogunjobi sat in front of the mics, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the media that Ogunjobi and edge rusher Michael Hoecht were suspended for six games apiece for failing a PED drug test. Hoecht and his representatives had told the Bills prior to the suspension's signing. The timing for Ogunjobi's situation was right around the time they were signing.
Ogunjobi agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million contract on Wednesday. He answered questions surrounding the suspension, saying they were transparent to the Bills about it when they found out and took full responsibility.
“It was a situation where I don’t really know what it was but I think it was a tainted supplement that I took. But I understand the league. We have an obligation to understand what we put in our body and I take full responsibility for that. It’s easier to run around but it is what it is and I take full accountability. I was a mistake and I accept my punishment.”
After stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, the ninth-year man will play for his fourth team in Buffalo. He made 361 tackles, 79 quarterback hits, 27.5 sacks, three pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
RELATED: Bills' free-agent DL additions fail to impress Sports Illustrated graders
Ogunjobi will be 31 years old when the new season starts and will have to wait on the sidelines until Week 7 to show Bills Mafia what he can do to help them win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —