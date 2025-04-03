Not even computer can calculate Buffalo Bills' first-round NFL Draft preference
It's so much of a mystery that not even an NFL Draft aggregator can offer an answer as to which player, or even position, the Buffalo Bills prefer in Round 1.
The Big Lead released a new edition of its Round 1 "NFL Mock Draft Consensus," which "is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts."
In a unique occurrence, the computer could not determine a consensus first-round selection for the Bills. Likely looking to fill one of its more pressing needs, which The Big Lead tabbed as cornerback, edge, defensive tackle and safety, Buffalo was the lone team not linked to a particular player.
As for some of the prospects frequently paired with the Bills throughout mock draft season, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant went to the Green Bay Packers at No. 23 in the consensus aggregation. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori was slotted at No. 24 with the Minnesota Vikings.
If the Round 1 plays out similarly to the consensus mock, then the Bills may be able to grab a coveted cornerback. Outside of two-way player Travis Hunter, Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas was the only true CB on the lost. The Los Angeles Rams were linked to both Thomas and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 26 overall.
RELATED: Pete Prisco matches Bills with late-round gem who makes Ed Oliver 'better player'
Despite not appearing in The Big Lead's latest results, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron and Michigan's Will Johnson are likely to be two of the first players off the CB board. They have been tabbed as potential Top 20 selections by multiple accounts.
Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston and Mississippi's Trey Amos, both of whom seem to fit well with the Bills for different reasons, may wind up being available at No. 30 overall. Hairston is a hard-hitting, sound tackler while Amos has shown the ability to thrive in a zone-based defensive scheme employed by Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.
The NFL Draft kicks off with Round 1 selections on April 24 in Green Bay. The Bills currently hold 10 picks, including one first-rounder.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —