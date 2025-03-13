Joey Bosa succinctly summed up his decision to join Bills in one direct quote
When the Los Angeles Chargers released defensive end Joey Bosa over one week ago, it seemed like a long shot that the five-time Pro Bowl selection would land with the Buffalo Bills.
While the Bills certainly had a need at edge rusher, the San Francisco 49ers appeared to be the most sensible landing spot for Bosa. Not only would it allow him to remain on the west coast, but he could've had the chance to line up alongside his younger brother, Nick.
Despite reports claiming the Bills offered more money than the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins, Bosa suggested the decision boiled down to his desire to chase a championship.
"I'm ready to experience something different," said Bosa while addressing reporters. "I'm getting old and I'm ready to win.”
Apparently, Bosa believes his best path to the Super Bowl starts at One Bills Drive. It's an understandable thought considering Buffalo was only three points shy of the big game last season. NFL MVP Josh Allen's presence certainly played a role in Bosa's choice as did he projected fit in the Bills' system.
“It just happened fast. coach reached out to me, and all the staff reached out to me, and they were really interested in me. They thought highly of my game, and they think I have a lot to offer to this team," said Bosa.
After the Chargers selected Bosa at No. 3 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State's former two-time All-American remained in Southern California ever since.
"I really enjoyed my years in LA, but coming to a team back like the Ohio State days, where you're really living in a football town with an unbelievable fan base, it's really got me excited," said Bosa.
The Bills and Bosa agreed to a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million. The 29-year-old has accounted for 72.0 sacks and 156 quarterback hits over 107 career appearances.
