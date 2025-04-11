Bills can't repeat 2024 NFL Draft mishap in Green Bay
The Buffalo Bills passed on Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy last year, but this year, they may best served to round up one of the Longhorns' WR prospects in the NFL Draft, provided they have the chance.
"I don't want to pour any salt in any wounds, but if you remember last year, in the first round, Kansas City convinced the Bills to move down and they took Xavier Worthy and Xavier Worthy has six receptions, 85 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game," said NFL Media draft expert Chad Reuter during an appearance on One Bills Live. "So, that may lead the team to think that maybe we should find another impact player."
That "impact player" could potentially be one of two highly-touted Texas WR prospects.
"To me, they can look at two guys from Texas here. Matthew Golden, who I had them projected in the mock, he came on like gang busters for that team. Texas needed him and he was great," said Reuter. "If he's not there, Isaiah Bond, his teammate, would be a pretty good pick in terms of a guy who's legitimate."
The Bills have three Top 62 selections beginning with the No. 30 overall pick. While Golden, who continues to rise after running a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, may be gone by then, Bond has been projected to last into Round 2.
Golden averaged 17.0 yards per reception for Texas after transferring from Houston. He was sensational in the SEC Championship Game, going for 162 yards against Georgia.
Bond, who has reportedly had an official "30" visit with the Bills, also showed above average speed at the NFL Combine. He clocked in at 4.39. The Alabama transfer, who has been compared to Jaylen Waddle, also logged three 25+ yard rushes in 2024. Bond is currently facing assault allegations, but has strongly denied the claims.
"Either way, I think the Bills would really benefit from having that kind of dynamic guy on offense," said Reuter.
