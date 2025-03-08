Bills sign defensive star to massive four-year contract extension
The Buffalo Bills have locked up one of their best defensive players before his rookie contract is up, with the team agreeing to a big contract extension with edge rusher Greg Rousseau.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rousseau's deal is substantial. It's a four-year pact that totals $80 million and includes a whopping $54 million guaranteed.
"Another big deal in Buffalo: Former first-round pick Greg Rousseau and the Bills reached agreement today on a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $54 million guaranteed, per sources," Schefter reported.
The Bills have since made the extension official. The annual average in Rousseau's deal ranks 12th among edge rushers.
A former first-round pick of the Bills in 2021, Rousseau has proven to be a valuable asset in Buffalo, with 25 sacks over his four years with the team. Rousseau has also been available, with the former No. 30 overall pick playing in 16 or more games in all but one season.
The Bills picked up Rousseau's fifth-year option last May and he went on to post eight sacks, tying his career-high. He also set career-highs in tackles (53), tackles for loss (16), quarterback hits (24) and pressures (63).
Now, it'll be interesting to see if this extension takes the Bills out of the running for a bigger move along the edge, like a trade for Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garret, for example. Buffalo also has a decision to make on Von Miller, who is considered a possible cap casualty.