Bills bring next 'Jordan Phillips' on pre-draft '30' visit to Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills continue to seriously examine the defensive tackle market ahead of the NFL Draft.
With South Carolina's TJ Sanders set to visit Orchard Park on Tuesday (per ESPN's Adam Schefter), the Bills are reportedly hosting Kentucky's Deone Walker on Monday as reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
In addition to the aforementioned duo, Ohio State's Tyleik Williams, Nebraska's Ty Robinson and Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott are on the list of Bills' official pre-draft "30" visits.
As for Walker, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein cites Jordan Phillips as a player comparison. Phillips, who finished up his 10th NFL season with a third stint on Orchard Park this past winter, was the No. 52 overall selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2015. The Oklahoma product has totaled 129 regular season appearances, including 61 as a Bill. Phillips is currently an unsigned free agent, and his desire to still play is unknown.
Coming out early after three productive seasons in the trenches for Kentucky, Walker carries a Day 2 draft grade. Officially checking in at 6'7" and 331 pounds, the two-time UK captain has the size coveted on the defensive line interior.
The 21-year-old Walker accounted for 22.0 tackles-for-loss and 13 quarterback hurries over 37 games (36 starts). The two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection is also a Dean's List student.
The Bills carried six defensive tackles on their 53-man roster down the 2024 season stretch. Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and DeWayne Carter return and free-agent Larry Ogunjobi was added to the mix. Phillips, Quinton Jefferson and Austin Johnson remain unsigned.
