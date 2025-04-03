Former NFL RB makes surprise pick for Bills' offense in rare mock draft
It's not everyday that former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew offers up a mock draft.
In fact, the NFL Network personality has waited until the first week of April to release his Round 1 projections and there are no plans for a version 2.0.
"It's finally draft month, which means it's the perfect time to reveal my one and only mock draft of the year. You'll notice I didn't include any trades, but there are still some pairings that I'm sure will raise some eyebrows," said Jones-Drew.
When it comes to raising eyebrows, the UCLA product did just that surrounding the Buffalo Bills' Round 1 selection. With most of their immediate needs seemingly on defense, the Bills landed an offensive playmaker in the Jones-Drew mock.
At No. 30 overall, Buffalo wound up with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Including two-way prospect Travis Hunter, Egbuka is the fourth WR off the board in the Jones-Drew projections.
"The Bills strengthen the supporting cast for reigning MVP Josh Allen by adding a receiver with a high football IQ, great route-running ability and the toughness to make contested catches downfield," said Jones-Drew in his post-pick analysis.
In what is sure to create conversation amongst Bills Mafia, the prediction is for the Kansas City Chiefs to claim highly-touted Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron one pick after Buffalo's selection. Barron is widely considered amongst the draft class's Top 3 CB prospects.
Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas lasted until No. 29 overall where the Washington Commanders grabbed him. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who has been linked to the Bills in multiple mock drafts, is predicted to go to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 overall. In what some may see as another surprise, Jones-Drew has Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant falling out of Round 1.
In terms of Egbuka, the Bills would get a former Ohio State captain and four-year letterwinner. During the 2024 National Championship season, he led the Buckeyes in receptions (81) while recording 1,011 yards receiving. Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the lone two men in Ohio State history to produce two 1,000-yard reviving campaigns.
Although they have multiple proven pass-catchers, the Bills don't have a clear cut WR1 on the boundary. Do they see Egbuka as someone who can develop into that guy?
