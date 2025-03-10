WR Metcalf, Adams deals projected to push $120 million weapon to Bills Josh Allen
The huge news on Sunday was that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills reached an agreement on a record-setting six-year deal worth up to $330 million with $250 million guaranteed. It's expected the new contract will be structured to free up some cap space for 2025 — space that could be used to bring in a much-needed downfield weapon for Allen.
Sunday saw two other relevant moves in the passcatcher market as well with the Seattle Seahawks trading wideout DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Davante Adams, released by the New York Jets earlier this week, signing a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Metcalf to Pittsburgh, Adams to the Rams — combined with Allen's new contract — means if Buffalo is looking to add an experienced playmaker before the draft, they need to go to the next tier.
Bleacher Report's Doric Sam listed the Bills as a Top 3 landing spot for San Francisco 49er All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk, who is apparently on the trading block as of last week.
"The Buffalo Bills are coming off yet another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, so they should be motivated to make a major splash this offseason, " Doric wrote, "...quarterback Josh Allen is coming off his first NFL MVP campaign after shouldering a major load for the Bills... However, Allen could use an influx of talent in Buffalo's passing attack, as no player on the team reached the 1,000-yard mark in 2024... By acquiring Aiyuk, the Bills would give Allen a dependable No. 1 option who could help the team overcome its postseason woes."
A first round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Arizona State product has been on a steady rise since arriving in San Francisco, culminating in a stellar 2023 season in which he started all 16 games -- seven of those with over 100-yards receiving. Aiyuk finished that campaign with 1342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions.
After some negotiating last off-season, including Aiyuk sitting out much of camp, the Niners finally signed him on August 30th, 2024 to a four-year extension worth $120 million -- only to see him tear his ACL and MCL less than two months later.
San Francisco now seems ready to unload a player many believe, when healthy, is a number one outside threat. Aiyuk's cap hit is only $11.2 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, hardly a huge number if he can return to form post-injury. The big date on the calendar, however, is April 1st -- the day the 49ers will owe Aiyuk an option bonus of around $22 million.
With the Bills needs at corner, safety and edge rusher, they may be wise to consider a player like Aiyuk in a trade and use the upcoming NFL draft to go all in on defense. They may give up a mid-to-late round pick or two but their franchise quarterback will have a proven playmaker to rely on down the stretch — something that they'll need if they want to get over the hump of the AFC Championship Game.
