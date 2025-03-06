Is James Cook's latest post a veiled farewell to Bills after Barkley's $41 million deal?
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had an excellent 2024 campaign, and, naturally, murmurs of a contract extension for the third-year back began before the season had even ended. Cook himself didn't waste any time, suggesting via social media in mid-February that he wants $15 million per year.
Cook followed that up with an appearance on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe, saying, "I'm just standing on business...what I deserve. I just want what I deserve. What I asked for."
Despite Bills GM Brandon Beane's preference for Cook to negotiate in-house, Cook hasn't seemed willing to heed that request, a stance that was only fueled by the massive $41 million extension the Philadelphia Eagles gave to the league-leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, just two days ago. Cook immediately responded to the news with a few reaction posts, the last of which is below:
Cook's asking price was $15 million but with Saquon's deal at $20 million/year, well, the market has been reset. One could read those words from Cook as a reminder that he loves Buffalo and wants to stay there — using social media again to get a message to Beane and the Bills. Or it could be a veiled farewell to the city and Bills Mafia.
At the NFL Combine, Beane spoke to reporters regarding Cook.
"The business is the business. Would I prefer we don't take the business outside? Yes. I think that's always the best way to handle it, but James is a grown man. He'll handle it the way he does. It doesn't change my view of him," said Beane.
Buffalo had a franchise-best offense in 2024. No doubt Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills want Cook back in the huddle.
Hopefully, regardless of social media posts, he and his reps can work something out with Beane to keep him in Buffalo. In that case, Cook's "I love you Buffalo" post will age much better for Bills Mafia.
