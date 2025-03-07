NFL Draft hopeful offers surprising take on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen has developed into one of the best players in the league. The Buffalo Bills quarterback went from a developmental wild card to the 2024 NFL MVP.
He's lauded for his rocket arm as well as his ability to move the sticks with his legs. Allen threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdown passes this season. He added another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Over seven seasons, Allen now has 4,142 yards rushing with 65 touchdowns. That puts him in elite company as one of the premium dual threats in the league. While most dual-threats win with elite speed, Allen is a bulldozer who uses his 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame to bully defenders.
MORE: Fan favorite Buffalo Bill accepts coaching position at SEC football program
One NFL hopeful doesn't believe he's the toughest to bring down, however. Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson was a guest on Up & Adams where Kay Adams asked him who was tougher to take down — Allen, or Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders. After a short pause, Jackson said "Probably Jayden."
Adams asked if Jackson felt this way since he's had the experience of playing against Daniels. He responded by praising the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his athleticism before saying the Washington quarterback knows when to get rid of the ball.
It's fair to wonder if Jackson feels this way since he's never played against Allen. As tough as it is to chase down Daniels, trying to tackle a quarterback as powerful as Allen isn't an easy task.
Jackson is likely to find that out during his NFL career, and it would be interesting to see if his answer changes after facing Allen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —