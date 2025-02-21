Bills Central

Bills' RB James Cook tells legendary tight end 'I don't want to feel like a cancer'

After an excellent season, James Cook is seeking a huge payday in the form of a contract extension.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook tallied 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns as an integral piece of the team's explosive offense this past season — a campaign that sent him to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his three-year career.

So, it was no surprise to hear talk of a contract extension for Cook surface shortly after the season ended. What was a surprise, however, was how Cook publicly inserted himself into the discussion, specifically on Instagram, suggesting a salary of "$15 mill year".

Cook followed by 'scrubbing' his Instagram account of most things Bills and 'unfollowing' the team's official account — actions that were perceived by many as a bit immature.

On Thursday evening, however, Cook walked back some of his "demands." Appearing on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco and, while he didn't back away from his proposed salary number, he did make it clear he wasn't interested in being a distraction to his team, telling Sharpe, "I don't want to feel like a cancer, at all. I don't like all that attention — that's not me, honestly. I'm just standing on business...what I deserve. I just want what I deserve. What I asked for."

Despite his public negotiations, Cook's heart seems to be in right place regarding his lockerroom leadership. No doubt Bills fans are hoping both their front office and Cook can agree on what he deserves.

James Cook TD celly
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

