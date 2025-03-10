Bills Central

Bills renew commitment to MVP Josh Allen in NFL record-setting fashion

The Buffalo Bills took care of their quarterback while presumably creating salary cap space hours before the free-agency tampering period begins

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have officially rewarded their NFL MVP.

On Sunday evening, the Bills announced the signing of a new record-setting six-year contract for quarterback Josh Allen, keeping him at the controls through the 2030 season.

According to Spotrac, Allen's contract is worth $330 million with an all-time high $250 million guaranteed. The quarterback had four years remaining on his current deal, but Buffalo gave their franchise player a raise.

It's likely that the move also created needed salary cap space for the Bills. Allen was set to count $44 million against the 2025 cap, and, although the details are not yet known, it's presumed that the new contract reduces that amount. Earlier in the day, Buffalo created $8+ million in room by releasing former All-Pro Von Miller.

Josh Allen (17) runs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain of about three yards during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been quite a past few months for Allen. After becoming the first player on NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, the dual threat field general won his first-ever MVP award in what was his fourth time as a finalist.

In November, the 28-year-old Allen announced his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfield. Four months later, he gets the most-guaranteed money ever for an NFL player. Not bad for a kid who had no Division I offers out of high school.

After years of life in the abyss, the Bills have their quarterback and they made sure he won't be leaving anytime soon.

Josh Allen attends the TGL
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen attends the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

