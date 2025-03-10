Bills renew commitment to MVP Josh Allen in NFL record-setting fashion
The Buffalo Bills have officially rewarded their NFL MVP.
On Sunday evening, the Bills announced the signing of a new record-setting six-year contract for quarterback Josh Allen, keeping him at the controls through the 2030 season.
According to Spotrac, Allen's contract is worth $330 million with an all-time high $250 million guaranteed. The quarterback had four years remaining on his current deal, but Buffalo gave their franchise player a raise.
It's likely that the move also created needed salary cap space for the Bills. Allen was set to count $44 million against the 2025 cap, and, although the details are not yet known, it's presumed that the new contract reduces that amount. Earlier in the day, Buffalo created $8+ million in room by releasing former All-Pro Von Miller.
It's been quite a past few months for Allen. After becoming the first player on NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, the dual threat field general won his first-ever MVP award in what was his fourth time as a finalist.
In November, the 28-year-old Allen announced his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfield. Four months later, he gets the most-guaranteed money ever for an NFL player. Not bad for a kid who had no Division I offers out of high school.
After years of life in the abyss, the Bills have their quarterback and they made sure he won't be leaving anytime soon.
