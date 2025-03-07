All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Buffalo Bills?

Talk about buyer's remorse.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) looks for yards after the catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) looks for yards after the catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year, the 49ers reluctantly signed Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension. Now, they're open to trading him. Talk about buyer's remorse.

If Aiyuk is still on the team come April 1, the 49ers will have to give him an option bonus worth more than $22 million, so he could get traded in the next few weeks.

That's why Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News projects the 49ers to trade Aiyuk to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for their fourth- and fifth-round picks.

"Aiyuk is coming off an ACL injury, and the 49ers are reportedly open to trading the star receiver just one offseason after signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension," writes Bailey.

"His cap hit in 2025 is just over $11 million, which Buffalo can afford with a few easy contract restructures and cuts. And while the "everyone eats" mentality is something the Bills embrace, they still need a true No. 1 separator on the outside, which Aiyuk would provide them with."

This trade makes a ton of sense. The 49ers want to save cash and move Aiyuk's bloated contract, and the Bills need a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Josh Allen. Aiyuk would be a much better fit on a team with an elite quarterback who wants to throw the ball than he is on a run-first team like the 49ers.

I'm guessing the Bills won't do this trade, though. They have too much money tied up Josh Allen to splurge on an expensive wide receiver as well. Look for a team with a quarterback on a rookie deal to try to trade for Aiyuk. A team like the Patriots.

Read more

feed

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News