Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Buffalo Bills?
Last year, the 49ers reluctantly signed Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension. Now, they're open to trading him. Talk about buyer's remorse.
If Aiyuk is still on the team come April 1, the 49ers will have to give him an option bonus worth more than $22 million, so he could get traded in the next few weeks.
That's why Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News projects the 49ers to trade Aiyuk to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for their fourth- and fifth-round picks.
"Aiyuk is coming off an ACL injury, and the 49ers are reportedly open to trading the star receiver just one offseason after signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension," writes Bailey.
"His cap hit in 2025 is just over $11 million, which Buffalo can afford with a few easy contract restructures and cuts. And while the "everyone eats" mentality is something the Bills embrace, they still need a true No. 1 separator on the outside, which Aiyuk would provide them with."
This trade makes a ton of sense. The 49ers want to save cash and move Aiyuk's bloated contract, and the Bills need a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Josh Allen. Aiyuk would be a much better fit on a team with an elite quarterback who wants to throw the ball than he is on a run-first team like the 49ers.
I'm guessing the Bills won't do this trade, though. They have too much money tied up Josh Allen to splurge on an expensive wide receiver as well. Look for a team with a quarterback on a rookie deal to try to trade for Aiyuk. A team like the Patriots.