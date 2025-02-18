HOF QB Dan Marino's blunt words on Josh Allen and Bills ever getting to Super Bowl
When it comes to wins and losses, the playoffs have been a mixed bag for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. In his seven-year career, Allen is 7-6 in the post season with four losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, who again eliminated the Bills in the 2024 AFC Championship Game.
While they haven't found a way to make it past the Chiefs, Allen himself has played remarkably well in the postseason as evidenced by 32 total touchdowns to just four interceptions and a 101.7 QB rating.
But while stats are great, the early playoff exits have many Bills fans wondering if Allen can ever get the team over the hump and back to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.
Miami Dolphins' legend Dan Marino, who routinely came up short against Jim Kelly and the Bills, weighed in on the topic while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.
"Josh Allen is extremely disappointed...he'll think about losing that playoff game all offseason...but also he's a tough dude. He's mentally tough...I think he'll get over the hump," said Marino.
Having reached the Super Bowl his second year in the league only to never have returned, Marino knows the pain of not just missing out.
While Allen won his first MVP this year, he'd undoubtedly trade in that award to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo. No doubt he and his teammates are already working toward making Marino's prediction come true.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —