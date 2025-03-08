Bills Central

Bills proposed signing steals $46 million defensive star from Chiefs

NFL free agency is nearly here and one analyst has the Buffalo Bills raiding rival Kansas City Chiefs' defensive backfield for this difference maker.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills had an up-and-down year on defense and the same can be said for their safeties. Taylor Rapp is in and out of the lineup with injuries, free agent Damar Hamlin has been solid but that may be his ceiling, and rookie Cole Bishop needs some seasoning. They even brought back Micah Hyde in December, hoping to shore up the room and provide depth and guidance.

Jan 21, 2024; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With uncertainty around the position and the Bills looking for advantages to get past the Chiefs in the post-season, Matt Verderame, NFL analyst for Sports Illustrated, believes the answer to the Bills defensive backend was on the field against them in the AFC Championship game -- Kansas City safety, Justin Reid.

"The Bills struggled mightily at safety in 2024 with the combination of rookie Cole Bishop, and veterans Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Reid has never earned Pro Bowl status but he’s one of the league’s better safeties, capable of playing as a centerfielder or in the box as a run-stuffer and blitzer. Plus, Buffalo steals him from Kansas City."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid's estimated free agent value is a 3 year, $46 million deal which the Bills can afford. Especially if it means they're getting better while the Chiefs are getting worse. To add fuel to the fire, Reid found out the Chiefs were going to let him walk via social media. Perhaps Reid will have his revenge game next post-season but wearing a Bills jersey this time around.

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

