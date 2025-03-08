Bills proposed signing steals $46 million defensive star from Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills had an up-and-down year on defense and the same can be said for their safeties. Taylor Rapp is in and out of the lineup with injuries, free agent Damar Hamlin has been solid but that may be his ceiling, and rookie Cole Bishop needs some seasoning. They even brought back Micah Hyde in December, hoping to shore up the room and provide depth and guidance.
With uncertainty around the position and the Bills looking for advantages to get past the Chiefs in the post-season, Matt Verderame, NFL analyst for Sports Illustrated, believes the answer to the Bills defensive backend was on the field against them in the AFC Championship game -- Kansas City safety, Justin Reid.
RELATED: NFL Free Agency 2025: One Good Fit for Every Team
"The Bills struggled mightily at safety in 2024 with the combination of rookie Cole Bishop, and veterans Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Reid has never earned Pro Bowl status but he’s one of the league’s better safeties, capable of playing as a centerfielder or in the box as a run-stuffer and blitzer. Plus, Buffalo steals him from Kansas City."
Reid's estimated free agent value is a 3 year, $46 million deal which the Bills can afford. Especially if it means they're getting better while the Chiefs are getting worse. To add fuel to the fire, Reid found out the Chiefs were going to let him walk via social media. Perhaps Reid will have his revenge game next post-season but wearing a Bills jersey this time around.