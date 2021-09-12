Bills make RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch for opener

September 12, 2021
Zack Moss a Surprise Healthy Scratch for Buffalo Bills

The second-year running back had been their top option by the end of last season. Now he's the lowest on their depth chart.
Zack Moss was the only true surprise when the Buffalo Bills announced their inactive list prior to today's season-opening clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By the end of last season, Moss had become the Bills' primary option at running back, surpassing starter Devin Singletary. That continued into to the playoffs, where he suffered a season-ending injury.

The Bills did add free-agent running back Matt Breida in the offseason, Moss was widely considered to be starting training camp as the man to beat for the RB1 role.

But Singletary became the starter again after dedicating himself to an intense offseason workout program, and Breida seemed to fit in right away. Aand because the Bills want to utilize fullback Reggie Gilliam this year, it leaves no wiggle room for Moss, who also sits behind special-teams ace Taiwan Jones.

Other Bills' inactives are DE Boogie Basham, LB Andre Smith, OL Tommy Doyle and DT Star Lotulelei.

Basham, a rookie second-round draft pick, is a noteworthy scratch, but with all the additions the Bills made at defensive end this season, it's simply a numbers game.

As it is, they have activated five ends — rookie Greg Rousseau, Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, A.J. Epenesa and Efe Obada — to go with defensive tackles Ed Oliver, Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler.

Lotulelei, a starter who opted out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns, has a calf injury and hasn't been able to practice for the last two weeks.

Inactive for the Steelers are QB Dwayne Haskins, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, LB Robert Spillane, OL Rashaad Coward and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk.

They have placed DE Stephon Tuitt on injured reserve.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

