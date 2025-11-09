Bills Central

Buffalo Bills continue to expand massive infirmary in loss vs. Dolphins

A 30-13 defeat was highlighted by a number of key injuries suffered by the Buffalo Bills.

Owen Klein

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs during the first half against the Miami Dolphins.
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills were helpless on Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Miami Dolphins 30-13, and a big reason for that was their injury report. While already large to begin with, it expanded even further as the game progressed.

Coming into the game, the Bills were down starting cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, among others, and the list continued to be added onto early in the affair.

Rookie third-round defensive end Landon Jackson exited the game on the second play of the Dolphins' second series of the game with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. It was Jackson's third career game.

Buffalo Bills
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a touchdown against Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58). / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the second half, tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' leading receiver, was taken out of the game with a hamstring injury, further harming Buffalo's already-thin receiver group. He had caught two passes for 37 yards before exiting the contest.

Some players, like Cam Lewis, performed well in relief, but this was overall an underwhelming performance from a team that's looking to cement itself atop the AFC.

The 6-3 Bills have now fallen to a game and a half plus tiebreaker behind the 8-2 New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East, and the injured players returning would be a big boon for them in the second half of the season.

Khalil Shakir
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dolphins linebackers Quinton Bell (56) and Jordyn Brooks (20) tackle Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the second half. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

