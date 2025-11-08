Bills set to encounter arguably worst Dolphins team in Josh Allen era
The Buffalo Bills have dominated their rivalry against the Miami Dolphins in the Josh Allen era, going 14-2 against them with him as the franchise QB. Things are shaping up to be much better for Allen & Co., as significant changes have occurred since their Week 3 meeting.
After Buffalo's sloppy 31-21 victory, which put the Bills at 3-0, the Dolphins were sent into a tailspin. Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury in their next game, and losses to poor teams like the Panthers and Browns massively set them back.
Finally, a 28-6 defeat to the Dolphins on October 30 was the last straw for a top executive.
General manager Chris Grier was axed the next morning after 10 seasons, but head coach Mike McDaniel would remain safe for the time being. A fire sale was believed to be in order, but that wasn't really the case.
The only notable move the Dolphins made was shipping top edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, and he later said it was the best moment of his life. If that doesn't speak volumes about Miami, nothing will. It just might be the worst Miami team of the Allen era.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is just a microcosm of how the Bills can feast on Miami on Sunday. He's on pace to smash his career high of 13 interceptions, with him having 11 in just nine games. He's only thrown for 15 touchdowns, too.
While Tagovailoa has been sacked only 18 times, he's one big hit away from suffering another devastating injury, and the offensive line isn't in great shape to prevent that from happening.
Defensively, the Dolphins have no cornerbacks and have given up massive yardage on the ground, the third-most in the NFL, partly because they've been down on the scoreboard so often.
The Dolphins are as vulnerable as they've ever been in recent memory, and if there's a time for Allen and the Bills to put them in their place (again), it's now.
