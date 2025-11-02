Josh Allen overtakes former NFL MVP with pair of impressive records vs. Chiefs
Josh Allen got a push from fullback Reggie Gilliam into the end zone for the 78th rushing touchdown of his career with 1:33 left in the first half on Sunday to give the Buffalo Bills a 21-10 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, but its significance goes beyond the scoreboard.
It was a score that broke not one, but two records that further cemented his status as one of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, and Allen leaped over the same player in both instances.
MORE: Bills safety Cole Bishop's vicious hit sends Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to locker room
First off, Allen became the NFL's all-time leader in games with both a passing and a rushing touchdown, marking his 47th such game.
Allen also earned the throne atop the list of quarterbacks for rushing touchdowns. 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton was the leader before Allen took over, and there's still much more to be excited about.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
With this season just being the ninth of his career, one can expect many more scores to come from the 2024 NFL MVP.
The Bills lead the Chiefs 21-13 at halftime, and the Bills will need more Allen scores to keep their distance.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —