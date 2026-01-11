Josh Allen passing amongst 4 Bills' player prop bets that offer value vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills are back in the NFL Playoffs for the seventh year in a row, and they face a January 11 road test against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Bills have won five straight wild-card round games, they've yet to win on the road in the postseason under head coach Sean McDermott.

The hope is that Buffalo bucks that playoff road trend on Sunday against first-year head coach Liam Coen and lesser-experienced quarterback Trevor Lawrence. At the least, the Bills should receive another admirable performance from Josh Allen, who a etage a 309.8 yards of offense per playoff appearance.

MORE: Expert panel split on Bills' chances in Sunday's postseason toss-up vs. Jaguars

Here are four individual player prop bets that bank on Allen and Co. exploiting the Jaguars' weaknesses. All odds are posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Josh Allen

2+ TD passes (+100)

While there's technically no such thing as being "due" in the word of probabilities, Allen is simply overdue for a touchdown pass, having not thrown one since the December 14 road win over the New England Patriots.

RELATED: Josh Allen's 'Madden' level TD production results in another historical first

Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in nine of the season's first 14 games, so it happens more often than not. He's also recorded at least two TD passes in each of his last five wild-card round appearances.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins provides pass protectionto give quarterback Josh Allen time to get a pass off during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid

4+ receptions (+105)

Having followed a modified practice plan for multiple weeks, Kincaid appears rested and ready for the playoffs, and that's great news for the Bills' offense. He was the team's leading receiver through the season's first nine weeks until a November 9 hamstring injury knocked him off track.

MORE: Bills' disappointing WR addition out for playoffs, gives Keon Coleman last chance

Kincaid made at least four receptions in five of his first seven games prior to pulling his hamstring. The Bills may try to take advantage of the mismatch that Kincaid presents against a Jacksonville defense that has been somewhat soft against opposing tight ends, who have totaled 1,004 receiving yards over the 17-game regular season.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers celebrate a touchdown during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabe Davis

40+ receiving yards (+650)

Sure, Davis has had only modest production in a limited role since returning to the Bills' lineup in November, but he's being criminally undervalued in this spot. A player with a 200-yard playoff performance to his credit is in no way this much of a longshot to gain 40 yards against the Jaguars.

RELATED: Jaguars' castoff 'happy to be back' on Bills' side for Sunday's postseason matchup

Not to mention, there's the revenge factor at play. Davis signed a three-year contract with Jacksonville prior to the 2024 season, but the relationship ended after only year. The Jaguars release the failed free-agent addition while he was recovering from meniscus surgery.

Davis, who has exceeded the 40-yard receiving mark in four of his seven career postseason appearances, has hit the number twice in six games for the Bills this year.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis catches a pass for a touchdown despite New York Jets cornerback Ja'sir Taylor trying to break up the pass at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Cook

Longest rush OVER 14.5 yards (-120)

Fresh off being named to the All-Pro Second Team, Cook appears poised to take the postseason by storm. The NFL rushing leader appears shot out of a cannon when he hits the hole, and he poses an explosive play threat every time he touches the ball.

MORE: Reasons why James Cook could explode for big game vs. Jaguars' No. 1 rush defense

Cook produced runs of at least 15 yards in length in nine of 17 games during the regular season. He averages 5.2 yards per carry, and he's a solid bet to break a big one on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —