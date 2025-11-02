Rising rangy linebacker could be a match made in heaven for Bills in 2026
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has flown up draft boards throughout the 2025 college football season, and he could be a much-needed understudy for the Buffalo Bills and veteran Matt Milano in 2026.
Reese showcased his abilities on Saturday in the Buckeyes' 38-14 win over Penn State, racking up a career-high 12 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in a defensive effort that held the Nittany Lions to 200 total yards in the game and kept them scoreless in the second half.
The 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior from Cleveland was all over the field, showing excellent bend to get past defenders, recognizing plays to blow them up and open-field tackling abilities, all of which would be welcome in Sean McDermott's defense.
Terrel Bernard was on the sideline in Week 8 against the Panthers due to a combination of factors, while Dorian Williams has struggled as well. With Milano dealing with injuries and being 31 years old, Reese would be a good fit logistically.
Evaluators have been fluctuating about where Reese should be ranked. However, as of Sunday, he's ranked as the 13th-ranked prospect per NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus ranking, which is based on these evaluators.
Reese has the potential to become the first Buckeye linebacker to be selected in the first round since Darron Lee in 2016, and if he falls to the Bills, it'd be hard for them to pass on him.
