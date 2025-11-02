Bills Central

Rising rangy linebacker could be a match made in heaven for Bills in 2026

With the Bills' linebackers struggling in 2025, it could be time to look for help in 2026 with this guy

Owen Klein

Ohio State Buckeyes linebackers Arvell Reese (8) and Sonny Styles (0) tackle Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebackers Arvell Reese (8) and Sonny Styles (0) tackle Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has flown up draft boards throughout the 2025 college football season, and he could be a much-needed understudy for the Buffalo Bills and veteran Matt Milano in 2026.

Reese showcased his abilities on Saturday in the Buckeyes' 38-14 win over Penn State, racking up a career-high 12 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in a defensive effort that held the Nittany Lions to 200 total yards in the game and kept them scoreless in the second half.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior from Cleveland was all over the field, showing excellent bend to get past defenders, recognizing plays to blow them up and open-field tackling abilities, all of which would be welcome in Sean McDermott's defense.

Terrel Bernard was on the sideline in Week 8 against the Panthers due to a combination of factors, while Dorian Williams has struggled as well. With Milano dealing with injuries and being 31 years old, Reese would be a good fit logistically.

Evaluators have been fluctuating about where Reese should be ranked. However, as of Sunday, he's ranked as the 13th-ranked prospect per NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus ranking, which is based on these evaluators.

Reese has the potential to become the first Buckeye linebacker to be selected in the first round since Darron Lee in 2016, and if he falls to the Bills, it'd be hard for them to pass on him.

Arvell Reese and Davison Igbinosun
Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) celebrate after Reese's sack of Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Klein
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.