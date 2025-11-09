Bills Central

Bills' disastrous first half breaks several unwanted milestones vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills' 16-0 halftime deficit against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday had them break a couple of undesirable milestones.

Owen Klein

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (32) recovers a fumble against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1).
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (32) recovers a fumble against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1). / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When it rains, it pours, and that was exactly what happened in the first half of the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, both literally and figuratively. The passing game being out of sync, a critical fumble, and a big first half for Jaylen Waddle have the Bills down 16-0 at halftime.

Such a bad first half for Buffalo marked the first time in a while that the Bills accomplished a couple things they didn't want to do.

First off, the Bills' 16-0 deficit is the Bills' biggest halftime deficit since Week 4 of 2024 against the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which the Bills trailed 21-3 at the break in what would be a 35-10 defeat.

The Bills being held scoreless in the first half was the first time a team held them scoreless in the first half since the New York Giants did so in Week 6 of 2023. The Bills wound up winning 14-9 that night, however.

The injury report was massive, which played a significant role in the Bills' deficit, and it was compounded by a rookie defender suffering a serious injury.

Halftime adjustments are needed for Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and Co. if they want to come back and take this game and sweep the season series against the Dolphins, and it all starts offensively.

Cam Lewis
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs against Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (39). / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.