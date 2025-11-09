Bills' disastrous first half breaks several unwanted milestones vs. Dolphins
When it rains, it pours, and that was exactly what happened in the first half of the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, both literally and figuratively. The passing game being out of sync, a critical fumble, and a big first half for Jaylen Waddle have the Bills down 16-0 at halftime.
Such a bad first half for Buffalo marked the first time in a while that the Bills accomplished a couple things they didn't want to do.
First off, the Bills' 16-0 deficit is the Bills' biggest halftime deficit since Week 4 of 2024 against the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which the Bills trailed 21-3 at the break in what would be a 35-10 defeat.
The Bills being held scoreless in the first half was the first time a team held them scoreless in the first half since the New York Giants did so in Week 6 of 2023. The Bills wound up winning 14-9 that night, however.
The injury report was massive, which played a significant role in the Bills' deficit, and it was compounded by a rookie defender suffering a serious injury.
Halftime adjustments are needed for Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and Co. if they want to come back and take this game and sweep the season series against the Dolphins, and it all starts offensively.
