Dalton Kincaid's status revealed by Bills' head coach after TE seen in walking boot

A whole lot of Buffalo Bills fans were up in arms after that Dalton Kincaid was apparently seen in a walking boot after the team’s Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But on Monday, Sean McDermott quelled any concern regarding the team’s top tight end, saying that any measures taken postgame on Sunday were simply out of extreme caution.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What he said

While meeting the media on Monday, the Bills’ head coach provided an update on Kincaid ahead of a Divisional Round tilt with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

“I guess there was some information out there of him being in a boot. It was more precautionary — he should be fine,” said McDermott.

Great news considering the potential outcomes.

Kincaid’s ailment

The Bills’ tight end has already been dealing with a knee injury throughout the year that has forced him to miss several games this season. He missed five regular-season contests in total due to various injuries, including to his oblique and hamstring.

Still, Kincaid has remained as one of the Bills’ top targets in the passing game, finishing the regular season second on the team in yards receiving (571) and first in touchdowns receiving with five. During Buffalo’s win over the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, he recorded three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Next up

The Bills now look ahead to a matchup with the Broncos, a team Buffalo beat in last year’s Wild Card Round, 31-7. During that matchup, Kincaid finished with three receptions for 47 yards. This season, Denver has allowed 95 receptions for 1,015 yards to tight ends, which is the ninth-most in the NFL.

The kickoff time of Saturday's game will be announced at the conclusion of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Houston Texans Wild Card Round finale on Monday night.

